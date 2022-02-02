ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 23.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ONE Gas by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $81.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

