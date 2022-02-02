4,500 Shares in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 77.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

