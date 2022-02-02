Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,834 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPR opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

