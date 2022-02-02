Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $52.34

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.34, but opened at $54.91. Kenon shares last traded at $55.17, with a volume of 132 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $3.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This is a boost from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kenon by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kenon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kenon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Kenon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Kenon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

