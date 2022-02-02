Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.74. Riskified shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 403 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

