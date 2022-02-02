Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down to $67.45

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.45, but opened at $63.66. Galapagos shares last traded at $66.03, with a volume of 5,144 shares changing hands.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 199.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 60.0% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 8.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the second quarter worth $2,296,000. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

