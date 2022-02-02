Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down to $67.45

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.45, but opened at $63.66. Galapagos shares last traded at $66.03, with a volume of 5,144 shares changing hands.
GLPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 199.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 60.0% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 8.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the second quarter worth $2,296,000. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
