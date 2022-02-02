Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 13,269 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,269 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 657,701 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 468,486 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,913,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,468,000 after purchasing an additional 368,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,626.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,120,000 after purchasing an additional 309,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

