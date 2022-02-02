Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 175 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,144,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IART opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average is $68.85. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

