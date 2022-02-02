Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 573 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 96,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00.

