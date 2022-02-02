Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,311 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,311 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

