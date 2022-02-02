Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.84.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

