Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $358,000 in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $72.34.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.02 per share, with a total value of $75,292.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dhamu R. Thamodaran bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.25 per share, for a total transaction of $306,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and sold 24,832 shares valued at $1,513,749. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

