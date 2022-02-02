Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Director Buys $502,316.00 in Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $308.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.47.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

