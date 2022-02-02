American Century Companies Inc. Buys 5,569 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in National Bank by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $610,197.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.97. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $48.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

