Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 18.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,733.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 672,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 270,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 54,631 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

BGFV opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $444.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.80. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $289.64 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Carley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 43,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $1,810,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,796 shares of company stock worth $3,791,398. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV).

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.