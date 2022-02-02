Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Position Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 228.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 88.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53,025 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 13.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

LBAI stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $959.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.92. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.