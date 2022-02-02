AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will report sales of $72.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.10 million to $73.20 million. AtriCure posted sales of $57.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $273.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $274.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $323.61 million, with estimates ranging from $322.70 million to $324.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,636 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRC opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. AtriCure has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $89.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average is $72.82.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.