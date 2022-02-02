American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $265.23 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $238.97 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

