American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 7,585 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Employers were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 86,055.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Employers during the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Employers during the third quarter worth $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Employers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.37. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.02.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 3,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

