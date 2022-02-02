American Century Companies Inc. Buys 15,507 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 299,638 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,510,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64.

BSIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

