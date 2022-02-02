American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AON by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after buying an additional 58,087 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,431,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,589,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,796,000 after purchasing an additional 360,705 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,398,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $276.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.25. Aon plc has a one year low of $204.26 and a one year high of $326.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

