Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stake Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 23.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,524,000 after acquiring an additional 421,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,322,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,054,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 108.40%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

