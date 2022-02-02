US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $108.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average of $111.17. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

