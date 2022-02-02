Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.79 and a beta of 2.14. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

