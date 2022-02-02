NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NOV were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NOV by 38.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NOV by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,142,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $369,868,000 after acquiring an additional 900,158 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NOV by 16.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NOV by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $132,836,000 after acquiring an additional 68,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NOV by 7.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,897,000 after acquiring an additional 577,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.23. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

