US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 38.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,266,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Synaptics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 52.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $214.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.33 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.88 and a 200 day moving average of $212.40.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

