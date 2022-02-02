Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 180,596 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,596 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $32,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Loews by 862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Loews by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

L stock opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.95. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.29.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

