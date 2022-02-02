Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 629,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 342,983 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $31,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.41%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.