Morgan Stanley Trims Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price to $213.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $213.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
MRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.87.
NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $172.74 on Tuesday. Moderna has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.75 and its 200-day moving average is $315.58.
In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total transaction of $3,496,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,000 shares of company stock worth $89,860,230 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
