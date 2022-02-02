Morgan Stanley Trims Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price to $213.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $213.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.87.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $172.74 on Tuesday. Moderna has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.75 and its 200-day moving average is $315.58.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moderna will post 26.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total transaction of $3,496,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,000 shares of company stock worth $89,860,230 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

