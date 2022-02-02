Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in LKQ were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.38. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of research firms have commented on LKQ. Raymond James lifted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

