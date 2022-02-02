Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 88.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 22.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the second quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE EVA opened at $72.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Enviva Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -98.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

