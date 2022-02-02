Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 19.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 16.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

