Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 93,509 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 65.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,509 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 55,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. 32.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph Lamanna purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Roberts purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jonestrading cut their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of MITT stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 244.80% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

