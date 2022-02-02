Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 65,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 410,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.46.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

