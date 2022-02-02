SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Stock Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 626,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $29,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

XPH opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $56.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

