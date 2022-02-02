US Bancorp DE Acquires 914 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Integer were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,730,000 after buying an additional 178,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Integer by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,041,000 after buying an additional 39,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Integer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,449,000 after buying an additional 29,172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,624,000 after buying an additional 92,645 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 992,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,475,000 after buying an additional 23,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of Integer stock opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $74.24 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.