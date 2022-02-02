Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 433,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,496 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $30,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,420,000 after buying an additional 140,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,889,000 after buying an additional 96,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,596,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 596.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 939,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,059,000 after buying an additional 804,699 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after purchasing an additional 134,778 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $79.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $650,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,838. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

