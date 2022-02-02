US Bancorp DE Has $692,000 Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 1,047.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 116.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 51,585 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,433,764. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

