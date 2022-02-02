iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,810,000 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the December 31st total of 9,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $112.31 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

