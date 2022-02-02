Short Interest in South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Rises By 65.8%

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,700 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the December 31st total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,726,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SBES stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. South Beach Spirits has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About South Beach Spirits

South Beach Spirits, Inc develops, markets, and distributes alcoholic beverages. The company was founded by Carlos Espinosa on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

