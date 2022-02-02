Short Interest in South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Rises By 65.8%

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,700 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the December 31st total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,726,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SBES stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. South Beach Spirits has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
About South Beach Spirits
Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for South Beach Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Beach Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.