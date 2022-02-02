Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Position Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,320 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 133,577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STRO. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

STRO stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

