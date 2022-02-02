Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,956,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,064,000 after buying an additional 281,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,175,000 after purchasing an additional 94,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,479,000 after purchasing an additional 536,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,415,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $172.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.98 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

