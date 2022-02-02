Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

