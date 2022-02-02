Citigroup Inc. Buys 3,530 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $155.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.00 and a 200-day moving average of $192.29. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $91.46 and a one year high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.71.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $219,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total transaction of $9,327,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,356 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.