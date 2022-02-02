Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 2,254 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 661.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMSF stock opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMSF shares. TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.