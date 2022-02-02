Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,155,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $421.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $454.89 and a 200 day moving average of $416.15. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,011 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

