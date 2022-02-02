Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

ERF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $5,908,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERF opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 2.94. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -25.49%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

