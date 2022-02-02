RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RXST shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

RxSight stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 20.31 and a quick ratio of 19.28. RxSight has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $19.67.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RxSight will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley bought 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $101,712.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in RxSight during the third quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in RxSight during the third quarter worth about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in RxSight during the third quarter worth about $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RxSight during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in RxSight during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

