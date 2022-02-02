Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Paramount Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $127,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.94, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -164.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.