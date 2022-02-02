Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bally’s were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bally’s by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bally’s by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence Downey bought 1,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BALY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.98. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.31.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Bally’s Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

